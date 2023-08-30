From: Paul Krage
Winona
In the August 16 Winona Post, Jenny Kuderer ponders, “WWJD?” Her article goes on bashing Gov. Abbott of Texas for trying to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into his state. Last I checked, protecting one’s constituents from violence, drugs, and rapes would be one of the responsibilities of a governor as did our governor shut down much of our state during COVID. She goes on to state that it is beyond cruel to deter illegal immigration and suggests that he is a hypocrite to share his Catholic faith and how it ties into his policies. I’m no Catholic, and to bring religion into politics is always a double-edged sword. As she stated, Governor Abbott, who is a Republican, brought religion into politics by sharing his faith.
Since we’re there, why don’t we talk about how liberal democrats would answer WWJD? Perhaps we could start with Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, who’s been banned from taking Communion in her church. I will say that at least she doesn’t hide her preferences, like our President does. He lets her do all the heavy lifting in the abortion arena, so that he can still take Communion in his church.
How about this liberal desire to be able to perform abortions up to the last trimester of pregnancy? WWJ think?
In 1947, the U.S. becomes a secularist nation. Nine Supreme Court Justices (Democrats) declare Separation of Church and State allowing prayer and Bible reading to be banned in public schools. In 1973, the Supreme Court passes Roe v. Wade. Displays of religion are constantly under attack by Democrats. Liberal judges try to penalize those who refuse to cater to same-sex unions.
So yes, I guess if we really want to know WWJD, we are asking the wrong people, aren’t we?
