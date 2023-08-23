From: Rita J. Jessen
Winona
“… The temperature was approximately 91 degrees Fahrenheit. Upon my encouragement, the licensee opened windows, opened doors and set up a fan … The temperature stayed about 85 degrees Fahrenheit in the kennel during the entire inspection … I observed 21 puppies in four enclosures to be sprawled out and scattered throughout all four enclosures. They were not huddled up close to each other the way a litter of puppies would normally be observed. This behavior indicates the puppies were too hot and uncomfortable.”
Above was one violation cited in an inspection report by the USDA on April 12, 2023, for one industrial dog breeder (puppy mill; number 41-A-0506) located in Utica, Winona County. This breeder was reported to have 104 dogs and puppies at that time in her kennel.
But note: This is one visit, one day, in one year. (Federal inspections are typically once a year.) What about all the other days when no one is watching? Furthermore, not much happened in regard to the violation. It was cited in the report and the breeder was told to “correct it.” A slap on the hand.
Puppy mills mass product puppies. This industry is about money. Period. These kennels keep adult dogs confined for years in pens or cages and breed them repeatedly to produce letters of puppies that are then sold to pet stores and brokers nationwide. Whatever can be done to keep expenses low, such as less staff, less veterinary care, less socialization and enrichment practices, less cooling or heating costs, etc., etc., the more money is made. Corners are cut to keep costs down.
The problem with puppy mills and the harm (distress, pain, suffering) to the adult dogs and puppies is well documented — and has been for decades. And yet, local, state, and federal governments continue to promote these facilities by granting permits and licenses.
Enough is enough. At the May 9, 2023, County Board meeting, Commissioners Olson, Meyer and Voegeli voted to move forward with the discussion on puppy mills, so action can be taken.
Now we need this issue placed on the County Board’s agenda for a vote to ban future permits for these large dog breeding kennels. We have been waiting for years; this must be a priority.
Learn more and sign the petition at www.speakupwinonacounty.org.
