Young Reporters: Habitat For Humanity

by AMELIA NEIL
Hello, everyone! Yes, I am Amanda's daughter, but that doesn’t mean that I'm going to say anything other than the facts and acceptable opinions. Anyway, I'm going to talk about Habitat For Humanity. Habitat was founded in 1976. The first director was Millard Fuller. The current director is Jonathan Reckford. Habitat for Humanity (in Winona) was founded in 1994 by Leiha Larson. It’s currently directed by Amanda Hedlund.
Habitat does many things. They have many different kinds of programs like “A Brush with Kindness” or “Aging in Place.” Habitat for Humanity’s mission is “Seeking to put God's love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.” The last house Habitat built here was in January 2022. They have dug a hole for their next house on East Broadway Street.
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization, and they own the ReStore. You can volunteer at the ReStore and to help with building houses. Anyway, I was excused from a day of school to shadow my mom at work and here's what happened.
The first thing my mom did that morning was go to Saint Stan’s. When we got there my mom talked to the first through fourth graders about Habitat for Humanity. They were doing a Coins for Construction fundraiser for Lent. Then we went to her work and talked to two women from Riverside Integrated Solutions because they wanted to get involved in Habitat. We showed them some houses that Habitat had built and repaired. And then she called three people from SEMMCHRA and the city of Saint Charles and they talked about working together to buy a piece of land (I didn’t really understand it because they had talked previously.) They then talked about whether or not staff had to wear masks. When they were doing that I had an orthodontist appointment. Then I went home with my mom and that was the whole day.
It was really fun and I would love to do it again. It was really cool to see what my mom did and experience the professional work day. Thank you for reading my article and have a nice day!
Amelia Neil is the daughter of Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Amanda Hedlund and a sixth grade student. The Young Reporters series features articles and columns from Bluffview Montessori School’s Young Reporters Club.
