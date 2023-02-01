From: Katrice Sisson, Winona Health community and donor relations manager
We at the Winona Health Foundation are grateful to those who participate in our annual Trees of Light campaign to remember or honor those you love.
When honoring someone special through the Foundation’s Trees of Light campaign, you’re also making more good things possible in our community.
The 2022 Trees of Light campaign raised $51,685! Your gifts will go toward supporting things like:
• A simulation lab to enhance the skills of current and future caregivers.
• Our local hospice program that supports patients and families through their most challenging times.
• The Ben and Adith Miller Patient Care Fund for those who find themselves in need of medical care that they cannot afford.
• And to support so many other local services that benefit people in our community, such as dialysis, memory care, and cancer care.
You have many choices, and we are grateful to all who chose to share their gifts to keep health care strong – and local. In the broadest and deepest sense, you are our fellow caregivers.
On behalf of Winona Health and the Winona Health Foundation, please accept our heartfelt appreciation to all who gave through our 2022 Trees of Lights tradition.
