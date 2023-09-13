From: Helen Bagshaw
Winona
E-cigarettes have been the most used tobacco product among U.S. youth since 2014. In 2020, CDC and FDA data showed that at least 3.6 million U.S. youth, including about one in five high school students and about one in 20 middle school students used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days.
Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive. Nicotine exposure during adolescence can harm brain development, which continues until about age 25, impacting learning, memory, and attention. E-cigarettes can increase risk for future addiction to other drugs. Young people who use e-cigarettes/vapes are more likely to go on to use regular cigarettes.
Many vapes come in kid-friendly flavors like mango, menthol, and crème. This makes e-cigarettes appealing to young people. E-cigarette aerosol contains harmful substances, including nicotine, volatile organic compounds, heavy metals like nickel and lead, ultrafine particles and flavorings. All are linked to lung disease. Vapes look like regular cigarettes, cigars, pipes, or pens. New e-cigarettes shaped like USB flash drives are popular among youth, including JUUL and the PAX Era, which looks like JUUL and delivers marijuana.
As a parent, caregiver, and community member, we have an important role in protecting children from e-cigarettes. Talk to your child or teen about why e-cigarettes are harmful for them. It’s never too late. Set a good example by being tobacco-free. Support flavored tobacco policy restrictions in your county and city. Learn about risks of e-cigarette use for young people at CDC.gov/e-cigarettes and at the Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention website: www.winonacountyasap.org.
