Saturday, July 2, 2022
Meet me on the Bluff — 9-10:30 a.m. — Join Steve, the park naturalist, for spectacular views on top of Brady’s Bluff. Learn about the park and surrounding area. Bring your binoculars. Pets on leashes are welcome.
Skulls and Furs — 10-11 a.m. — Drop in at the Nature Center to touch and explore a variety of animal furs and skulls. This activity is suitable for all ages.
Wildlife in Your Backyard — 7-8 p.m. — Part comedian, part naturalist and park scientist, David Stokes brings you in close with reptiles and amphibians. You’ll laugh and learn as David uses live creatures and animal artifacts with songs and short stories. Meet at the Nature Center.
Sunday, July 3, 2022
How Animals Communicate — 10-11 a.m. — Discover the various ways that animals communicate and learn why they use certain communication techniques. Then join in on a special “Scent Trail” activity. Meet at the Nature Center.
Ask the Naturalist - Park History — 7- 8 p.m. — Perrot State Park has been around for 100 years, but the area has been inhabited for much longer. Native Americans and early Europeans have left their mark within the park, from John Latsch to the hard work of the Civilian Conservation Corp (CCC). Curious about the park’s past? Meet at the Overlook near the Black Walnut Trail.
All park programs are free and meet at the Nature Center unless an alternate location is specifically listed. A Wisconsin State Park vehicle admission sticker is required. For more information, please contact the park at 608-534-6409 or send an email to Steven.Banicki@wisconsin.gov.
