Individuals may request to have articles about their arrests, citations, and criminal charges removed from the Winona Post's website if:
1. It’s been at least five years since the offense;
2. The offense was not a felony;
3. The offense didn’t involve violence, sexual harassment, or sexual misconduct; and
4. The subject is not a government official or public figure.
Whether an article will be removed, even if the individual making the request satisfies all four conditions, is solely at the discretion of the Winona Post.
To make an unpublishing request, email winpost@winonapost.com or send a letter to Winona Post, c/o Winona Post Editor, P.O. Box 27, Winona, MN, 55987. Include “unpublishing request” in the subject line, and include your full name, contact information, and the date or URL of the article or police blotter entry you are requesting to be removed.
For more information about why the Winona Post created this policy, click here.
