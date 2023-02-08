Washington-Kosciusko - $22.93M

Renovations: $4.9 million 

Additions: $12.33 million 

Deferred maintenance: $5.7 million 

-Replacing all exterior windows 

-Tuckpointing exterior walls 

-Remodeling first floor classroom restrooms 

-Other projects totaling about $5.7 million 

 

Jefferson - $20.5M

Renovations: $5.1 million 

Additions: $9.4 million 

Deferred maintenance: $6 million 

-Replacing all exterior windows 

-Tuckpointing existing masonry walls 

-Remodeling first floor classroom restrooms to meet code 

-Other projects totaling about $6 million 

 

Goodview - $6.9M

Renovations: $2.14 million

Additions: None 

Deferred maintenance: $4.75 million 

-Providing a central high efficiency hot water heating plant 

-Providing new ventilation equipment 

-Replacing ceilings 

-Other projects totaling about $4.75 million 

 

Winona Middle School - $5.6M 

Renovations: None 

Additions: None 

Deferred maintenance: $5.6 million 

-Replacing roof system 

-Adding an addition chiller to the current chilled water plant 

-Changing the positions of heating and chilled water coils in current air handlers 

-Other projects totaling about $5.6 million 

 

Winona Senior High School - $32.6M 

Renovations: $15.95 million 

Additions: $13.88 million 

Deferred maintenance: $2.8 million

-Adding a lift to the pool and seating area 

-Adding a lift to the stage in the auditorium 

-Remodeling restrooms at the stage 

-Remodeling some second floor restrooms 

-Replacing some water fountains in the industrial technology area and a water fountain in the agriculture building 

 

Winona Area Learning Center - $1.1M 

Additions: None 

Renovations: $950,000

Deferred maintenance: $137,000 

-Replacing some weatherstripping 

-Providing a meter on the geothermal field 

-Providing a supplemental boiler

-Adding radiators for extra heat 

 

Paul Giel Field - $582K 

Additions: None 

Renovations: None

Deferred maintenance: $582,000

-Remodeling restrooms 

-Adding aisle railings

-Adding an accessible ramp 

 

*Estimated construction costs total about $90 million and WAPS expects additional costs for bonding and financing. 