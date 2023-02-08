Washington-Kosciusko - $22.93M
Renovations: $4.9 million
Additions: $12.33 million
Deferred maintenance: $5.7 million
-Replacing all exterior windows
-Tuckpointing exterior walls
-Remodeling first floor classroom restrooms
-Other projects totaling about $5.7 million
Jefferson - $20.5M
Renovations: $5.1 million
Additions: $9.4 million
Deferred maintenance: $6 million
-Replacing all exterior windows
-Tuckpointing existing masonry walls
-Remodeling first floor classroom restrooms to meet code
-Other projects totaling about $6 million
Goodview - $6.9M
Renovations: $2.14 million
Additions: None
Deferred maintenance: $4.75 million
-Providing a central high efficiency hot water heating plant
-Providing new ventilation equipment
-Replacing ceilings
-Other projects totaling about $4.75 million
Winona Middle School - $5.6M
Renovations: None
Additions: None
Deferred maintenance: $5.6 million
-Replacing roof system
-Adding an addition chiller to the current chilled water plant
-Changing the positions of heating and chilled water coils in current air handlers
-Other projects totaling about $5.6 million
Winona Senior High School - $32.6M
Renovations: $15.95 million
Additions: $13.88 million
Deferred maintenance: $2.8 million
-Adding a lift to the pool and seating area
-Adding a lift to the stage in the auditorium
-Remodeling restrooms at the stage
-Remodeling some second floor restrooms
-Replacing some water fountains in the industrial technology area and a water fountain in the agriculture building
Winona Area Learning Center - $1.1M
Additions: None
Renovations: $950,000
Deferred maintenance: $137,000
-Replacing some weatherstripping
-Providing a meter on the geothermal field
-Providing a supplemental boiler
-Adding radiators for extra heat
Paul Giel Field - $582K
Additions: None
Renovations: None
Deferred maintenance: $582,000
-Remodeling restrooms
-Adding aisle railings
-Adding an accessible ramp
*Estimated construction costs total about $90 million and WAPS expects additional costs for bonding and financing.
