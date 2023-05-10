How long have you been a nurse and how long at Winona Health?
I’ve been a nurse since 2015, and I’ve been at Winona Health for 7 years.
What drew you to nursing?
When I was a child, my family and I experienced great care and support from nurses when my father was very sick, and that triggered my desire to be in the medical field in my professional life.
What’s your favorite thing about being a nurse?
As a nurse, I have the opportunity to help people when they are in most need for feeling safe, cared for and comfortable. By encouraging them, I empower them to recover and heal.
What is one of your biggest challenges?
Time pressure (the majority of nursing tasks have to be done within a timely manner, so nurses are pressed for time). The national shortage of nurses also affects our small community hospital. I also feel an emotional involvement with my patients that I carry with me even when I’m off duty.
If you could tell your younger self something, what would you say?
Be patient. Know that you cannot be perfect. Keep learning.
How do you take care of yourself?
I try to get enough sleep on the days I don’t work. I exercise, do enjoyable things and eat healthy. I also have to mention that my family’s precious support is so helpful and means so much to me.
Why Winona Health?
This town welcomed me and my family when we moved here from New Jersey in 2007. Winona Health has a special meaning to me because my daughter was born here, and I received plenty of encouragement and care when I needed it most. This is my way of giving back to the community.
