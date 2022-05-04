Short on workers, Behrens turns to robots

by CESAR SALAZAR
Like many Winona companies and businesses, Behrens Manufacturing Company has experienced a labor shortage and has been in need of workers to keep up with its growing demand. Rather than slowing down production, Behrens came up with a solution for its shortage: robots.
“Truly the heart of our issues here at Behrens is labor,” Vice President of Manufacturing Bill Bellingham said in an interview. “There’s a U.S. shortage of manual labor plus the labor costs are rising significantly … Our product isn’t a very expensive product. We don’t make a Tesla or anything like that; we make a garbage can. We’re really struggling with these higher labor costs, so we have to start engineering an amount of our process. Having one person do the work of three doesn’t mean they have to work faster or physically work harder; that means we have to have that person teaching machines how to do the job.”
Bellingham explained that Behrens has been unable to fill at least 30 positions since October of last year. “This will displace about nine people in our plant, meaning that these three are going to do the work of nine,” he said. “That doesn’t mean we’re going to lay off three people, that means we’ll have to hire three less people.” He continued, “That’s huge for us because everything that we make is sold and we just can’t make enough, and that’s why we were needing to hire 30 people. By not needing so many people, we can instantly make more product and make more money, and that’s the goal of any business.”
“We want more automation,” Human Resources Assistant Ashley Sanford said, adding that they’ll continue to hire workers, as well.
Behrens trained three of its employees to become robotics operators; former Line Leads Rafael Ramirez and Mark Bofinger, and former Hand Sealer Jennifer Schultz.
“It’s hard and complicated to understand because it’s a lot of stuff, but anything is possible if you want to do it,” Ramirez said in an interview.
“It’s definitely interesting, coming from a slight understanding of CNC operation, just how intuitive a robot works,” Bofinger said. “Just simply moving a robot is much more organic-feeling compared to typing in a computer and then having a router move around what you typed. It’s a big learning curve, and it’s really interesting seeing how you program it.”
Schultz, who previously did robotics work, explained that her experiences, work ethic, and go-getter attitude helped her jump on the new robot operation. “If I didn’t have a familiar background with [robotics] it would be complicated for sure,” she said. “It’s definitely interesting to get a handle on it.”
Bellingham explained that it’s easier for the company to train its current employees and that has the added benefit of providing growth opportunities. He also hopes to train more employees on robotics operations and maintenance in the future as it helps keep downtime low.
“We’re just scratching the surface of the robots,” Bellingham said. “Robots in the industry do so many more complicated things than what we’re doing. We’re using maybe 5 percent of the robot’s brains, and they’re capable of so much more. This is a pretty simple application that they’re working on.”
The robots, alongside a new press, were purchased from Machine Concepts for around $1.5 million and will be a part of a trash can lid seal-press manufacturing process. According to Bofinger, the robots could help produce around 4,000 lids a shift compared to other more hands-on processes producing around 1,000-2,000 products a shift.
“Right now we pay [our employees] to make a cover,” Bellingham said. He continued, “When we launch the robots, we’re going to pay them to problem-solve.”
“I feel more professional,” Ramirez laughingly said, comparing manual labor versus his new role overseeing robots.
“It’s totally different; on one hand, you have this really interesting skillful thing that you can make to operate for you, and on the other hand … you can make-believe for the entire day and just stay busy,” Bofinger said.
Behrens hopes to install more robotics for other processes in the future. “The next process we’re going to target is what we call our folding operation or seam-lock operation, which locks the two halves of our cans together,” Bellingham said. “That’s currently kind of in a research and development phase.” He continued. “From the time we develop a process and figure out how it’ll work to the time we come up with an industrial solution that will stand up to the test of time is about a year … It took us over a year to get this said and done.”
Behrens and Bellingham see the new robotics processes as a way to help employees gain more skills. “When they come to work, their job is to make cans; you zone out and you turn into a human-robot,” Bellingham said. “Now, we’re going to pay them more and they’re going to do the work of more people, so it’s not manual labor anymore. We’re paying them for their brain, to think, and to respond to problems.”
