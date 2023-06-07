Lonnie Solberg, 71, of Osseo, died on Friday, June 2, 2023, at his home. Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Wozney-Killian Funeral Home in Arcadia. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church in Osseo, with Pastor Terry Lorenz officiating; there will also be an hour of visitation prior to the service at church. Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023, in Glencoe Lutheran Cemetery in rural Arcadia. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
