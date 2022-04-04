Saint Mary's University men's tennis coach Jeff Halberg knew the task that lay in front of his Cardinals was a daunting one.
After all, Gustavus Adolphus College (GAC) entered last Saturday's Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference match against the Cardinals having won the last 32 straight regular-season conference titles — not to mention owning a number 19 ranking in the latest national poll.
And, unfortunately for Halberg and the Cardinals, Gustavus lived up to its reputation — dealing Saint Mary's a 9-0 conference setback at the Winona Tennis Center.
"Gustavus is nationally ranked for a reason," said Halberg. "They are so deep, and so talented — we just couldn't match their firepower."
The Gusties flexed their muscles early, losing just five games in sandwiching 8-2 wins at number one and number three doubles around an 8-1 victory at number two for a quick 3-0 lead.
And as good as GAC was in doubles, they were even more dominant in singles, dropping just four games in sweeping all six singles matches in straight sets.
The Cardinals (1-6 MIAC, 6-13 overall) are now off until April 23, when they welcome St. Scholastica to the Winona Tennis Center for a 1 p.m. conference matchup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.