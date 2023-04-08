by CHRIS ROGERS
It wasn’t quite the perfect game she was hoping for, but Makayla Steffes can’t be too upset about her performance. The Winona Senior High School (WSHS) senior struck out 13 batters and pitched her second no-hitter in a row en route to the Winhawks’ 10-0 victory over the Austin Packers on Thursday.
“I’m sure if you ask Makayla, she’s not very happy because she doesn’t normally walk people and she walked three, but it’s so cold that you can’t feel your fingers,” Winhawks Head Coach Mitch Grossell said. Regardless, “Back-to-back no-hitters by her — that’s a pretty good start to the season,” he added.
In addition to Steffes’ shutout, five Winhawks hit a double or better in Thursday’s game, and only one Winona batter struck out.
Macy McNally cracked open the scoring for the Winhawks, reaching home plate off an RBI double to left field from slugger Ava Hamsund. Avery Engbrecht picked up an RBI shortly after, scoring Hamsund.
After Steffes quickly retired the Packers’ side in the second, Winona’s Jillian Fitzgerald ripped a deep drive to left field for a triple, scoring Gracyn Hamernik to make it 4-0. Not to be outdone, McNally hit a triple of her own, allowing Fitzgerald and Steffes to score.
While they gave up three more runs the second, the Packers made a double play to wind down Winona’s offensive tear, and their fielders collected three quick outs in the third.
In the fourth, Steffes showed her base-running talent, reaching on a single before stealing her way to third. Hamsund hit a sacrifice fly to bring Steffes home and advance McNally to second. Then, Engbrecht connected for a double while McNally turned the corner and scored. The game ended in the fifth due to the mercy rule.
After coming really close to a perfect game in the Winhawks’ opener, Steffes said she had wanted to challenge herself to reach that milestone against the Packers. She was a little disappointed about the walks, but still excited about her second no-hitter. “I’m feeling pretty confident,” Steffes said of her game. “Obviously, there’s stuff I myself want to work on.”
Hamsund led the Winhawks with three RBIs, followed by McNally, Engbrecht, and Mackenzi Simmons with two each. McNally scored three runs, and Steffes and Engbrecht had two apiece.
Steffes stole two bases for the Winhawks, and McNally and Engbrecht each stole one. McNally and Steffes are career leaders in stolen bases for WSHS, Grossell said, and have only been thrown out once each in their careers. “It’s kind of nice to have them back one and two,” he said.
Overall, the coach saw more to work on for a team that lost in the state championship game last year and is top-ranked again this year. “We did just enough today,” Grossell said. “By far it wasn’t a great game by us, but we did enough to win and score 10 runs, so I’m not going to complain about it. We’re getting better and better.” He added of the Winhawks’ hitting and base-running and the snowy spring, “We’ve had a lot of time inside to work on that. There’s not much you can do while you’re inside but run and swing.”
Grossell is looking forward to Monday’s game against fourth-ranked Byron High School as the Winhawks first serious test of the season. They play at 5 p.m. at the Winona Senior High School softball diamond.
