by DONNY NADEAU, SMU Sports Information director
The Saint Mary's University (SMU) men's basketball team had its program-record eight-game winning streak snapped with a heartbreaking 75-72 loss at Macalester College last Wednesday.
Three days later, Saint Mary's showed that that three-point setback was nothing more than a speed bump in the Cardinals' drive to a conference post-season berth.
But there was nothing easy about getting back on the winning track for the Cardinals.
Raheem Anthony matched his career-high with 41 points — including a pair of win-clinching free throws with 13.8 seconds remaining — as the Cardinals survived a furious Concordia College second-half comeback in beating the Cobbers 85-81 last Saturday afternoon at the Saint Mary's Gym.
Two minutes into the first half the Cardinals were savoring an 8-0 lead, as Breyton Buysman sandwiched a pair of three-pointers around an Anthony layup.
Missing on their first five field goal attempts, Concordia finally got on the board on a bucket by Matthew Johnson to make it a 10-2 SMU lead, only to have Owen Ziegler answer with a three-point bomb to push the Cardinal advantage to 11, 13-2.
Saint Mary's would lead by 11 twice more in the opening half, and thanks in large part to Anthony's Midas touch, scoring the Cardinals' last 13 points of the half en route to a 19-point opening 20 minutes. The Cardinals took a seven-point, 39-32 lead into the locker room at the break.
It took the Cardinals less than five minutes — and four three-pointers, a field goal and a pair of free throws — to expand their lead to 18, 55-37. SMU would record nine of the next 16 points and the lead ballooned to 20, 64-44, with just under 13 minutes to play.
The Cobbers, however, would not cave under the weight of that 20-point deficit, going on a 20-4 run to whittle the SMU lead to four, 70-66 with 6:19 remaining in regulation. And Concordia wasn't done, tacking on seven of the next nine points to take its first lead of the game, 73-72, on a pair of Dylan Inniger free throws with 4:19 still on the clock.
The two teams would take turns playing with a one-point lead before SMU went on an 8-2 run, capped by a three-point play by Anthony to give SMU an 82-75 lead with 1:18 to go.
Concordia clawed within one, 82-81 with 13.4 seconds to play and Johnson on the line for one shot. The Cobbers, however, were whistled for a lane violation on what would have been the game-tying made free throw. Anthony was fouled on SMU's ensuing possession and promptly knocked down both free throws — his ninth and 10 straight from the line for the game — and Bruce Lockwood added another free throw seven seconds later to seal the win.
Fueled by his 10-for-10 showing from the free throw line, Anthony matched his career-high with his 41-point performance — the fourth time this season the senior has netted 30 or more points in a game. The 41 points are the third-most in program history and just five shy of the school-record 46 posted by Ken Jansen against Macalester during the 1956-57 season.
Buysman and Jabari Sawyer also scored in double digits for the Cardinals, finishing with 16 and 15 points, respectively. As a team, Saint Mary's shot 53.6 percent from the field (30-for-56) with 12 3-pointers and a 13 of 14 showing from the charity stripe.
The Cardinals (7-4 conference, 11-6 overall) are now off until Saturday, when they travel to Northfield, Minn., for a 1 p.m. conference matchup against Carleton College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.