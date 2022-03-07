After winning the district championship last month, the Winona Area Youth Hockey Association Boys Bantam team finished in fourth place in the South Region Tournament in New Ulm, Minn., last weekend. Over 50 people came to send the boys off last Thursday and celebrate the hanging of the district championship banner at Bud King Ice Arena.
The boys started out the tournament on Friday with a 3-1 victory over the Edina, Minn., White team. On Saturday, the Winona boys fell 1-4 against Prior Lake, Minn., then enjoyed a decisive 8-1 victory over New Ulm. On Sunday, the team faced off again the Edina White team and lost 5-3.
Overall, Winona ended the tourney in fourth place, just behind Chaska-Chanhassen in third, Edina in second, and Prior Lake in first.
