The Cotter High School girls basketball team led the fifth-ranked Goodhue (Minn.) Wildcats 38-22 at the half, and continued their momentum into the second half, beating Goodhue 69-48.
Sofia Sandcork led Cotter with 32 points, while Megan Morgan added 13 to the Rambler effort. Sandcork hit seven three-pointers in the game and had 18 points in the first half.
Goodhue was led by Tori Miller who had 13 points and Elisabeth Gadient with 12.
