Coming off a three-game winning streak, the Winona State University (WSU) men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the new year on Saturday, 65-61 against Bemidji State University (BSU). In the back-and-forth battle, WSU held a narrow advantage at halftime, but the Warriors couldn’t match the Beavers’ 38-point rally in the second half.
Winona State led 29-27 at halftime, with half of those points scored by Connor Dillon. But after starting the game with a 32.5 shooting percentage, BSU improved to 48.6 percent in the second half while going 6-for-8 at the free throw line. WSU — which shot 36.8 percent as a team and made just one of five free throw attempts — couldn’t keep up with that pace and slipped behind late in the game. It was a close finish, but a series of last-minute three-point attempts from Dillon and Luke Martens fell wide of their target, and the Beavers claimed victory.
Mohamed Kone led the Beavers with 21 points, while John Sutherland scored 18 and picked up 12 rebounds. Connor Dillon had 19 points on the night for the Warriors, followed by Declan Dillon with 13. The Beavers held WSU’s Martens to seven points.
The win puts Bemidji ahead of Winona State in the conference standings, as the Beavers move to 5-5 in conference play and the Warriors are now 4-6 (9-6 overall).
The Warriors could turn that conference record around with road games against St. Cloud State University and the University of Minnesota Duluth this weekend.
