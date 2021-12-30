From: WSU Sports Information
Brian Bergstrom has been named the head football coach at Winona State University (WSU), as announced by WSU Athletic Director Eric Schoh on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Bergstrom comes to the Warriors having most recently served as the defensive coordinator for South Dakota State University (SDSU). Hired in March 2017, at NCAA Division I FCS member SDSU, Bergstrom also coached the program's safeties.
"We're delighted to have Brian Bergstrom join our outstanding Athletics department at Winona State. He's proven himself not only as a great coach but as a great educator – helping students succeed in the classroom as well as on the gridiron. Warrior Football will have a bright future under his leadership!" said Winona State President Dr. Scott Olson.
Bergstrom has 17 years of collegiate coaching experience and owns a strong network of recruiting connections cultivated over stops at Augustana University and Gustavus Adolphus College, his alma mater. While at Augustana, Bergstrom was a part of a Viking staff that won a share of the 2015 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division title. That same year, Augustana earned a berth in the NCAA Division II playoffs. While on staff at South Dakota State, Bergstrom has been a part of five consecutive Jackrabbit playoff teams, earning three trips to the FCS national semifinals, including a runner-up finish.
Coach Bergstrom said, "My family and I feel blessed and humbled to join the Winona State University Warrior family and the Winona community. We are thankful for and believe in the foundation that has been established, the high character leadership, and the passionate family that is Winona State University. We are confident that the right people are in place for us to take the next step together."
Putting his stamp on strong defensive teams has been a trademark of Bergstrom at all levels. While at South Dakota State, the Jackrabbits were the third-best FCS program in terms of total interceptions in 2020-21 with 12 and were ranked eighth in turnovers gained with 17 on the year.
"We are excited to have Brian, Kate and their kids join the Warrior family," noted Schoh. "Not only does he have great football experiences and successes, he and his family will be a great fit for us and the Winona community. He is a tireless worker and recruiter, and it's always great to welcome home a fellow Minnesotan."
Originally from Burnsville, Minn., Bergstrom earned both all-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) and honorable mention All-America selection as a linebacker. He was named team Most Valuable Player and was a team captain. In addition, Bergstrom was a CoSIDA Academic All-America honoree and was named the recipient of an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship.
Bergstrom went on to state, "We praise God for this opportunity and are overwhelmed with a sense of gratitude to the many individuals that have supported, impacted, and invested in us. Thank you to our families, our former coaching colleagues, families, administrators, our former players, President Dr. Scott Olson, Athletic Director Eric Schoh, the hiring committee, and the Football Players Association. In addition, I would like to express my appreciation to Coach Sawyer and the football coaching staff, and to all the Warrior football student-athletes past and present. Thank you for believing in us."
Bergstrom officially begins his duties on January 6, 2022. He will take over for Tom Sawyer, who served as the head football coach at Winona State for the past 25 seasons, earning an overall record of 197-89.
The Warriors finished the 2021 season with a 7-4 record and a third-place finish in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) South Division. Bergstrom becomes the 22nd head coach in program history since the first season of Warrior football in 1895 and will be just the second head coach to lead WSU football in NCAA Division II competition.
On Tuesday, January 11, Winona State Athletics will host a meet and greet with Coach Bergstrom at Island City Brewery, located at 65 East Front Street in Winona. Media are welcome at 3:30 p.m.; Coach Bergstrom will offer remarks at 4 p.m. The Island City Brewery event is free and open to the public.
