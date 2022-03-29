The Saint Mary's University men's tennis team did not have an answer for the depth and talent that Bethel University possessed, as the Royals dealt the Cardinals an 8-1 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) setback Sunday afternoon at the Winona Tennis Center.
"The guys gave it their all," said Saint Mary's coach Jeff Halberg. "It's not that we played poorly, it's just that Bethel was so deep, and played so very well. I was proud of the effort — I thought we gave [the Royals] a big challenge."
Brandon Kurilla and Josh Janssen teamed up for the Cardinals' lone win, posting an 8-5 victory at number one doubles. The Royals, however, won the other two doubles matches 8-5 and 8-1 to take a 2-1 lead.
And the Royals picked up right where they left off in singles play, winning all six matches in straight sets.
The Cardinals (1-5 MIAC, 6-12 overall) are back in action next Saturday, when they host MIAC power Gustavus in an 11 a.m. conference matchup at the Winona Tennis Center.
