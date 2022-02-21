Competing in their final tune-up meet of the 2021-22 indoor season, the Winona State University (WSU) track and field team was led by Kaylee Beyer at the Minnesota State Mark Miller Invitational on Friday, Feb. 18.
Beyer, a junior from Mukwonago, Wis., was the champion in the women's 1000-meter run, turning in a time of 2:54.73 in the event. The mark was the fastest Winona State time ever in the race, with Beyer besting her previous mark of 2:58.67. Hope Willenbrink held the previous top time at 2:57.37, set in 2019.
Also competing in the distance events for Winona State was Rachel Hoffman, who earned a fifth-place time of 5:24.59 in the one-mile run and Nikki Kelley, finishing eighth in the women's 3000-meter run with a time of 11:24.82.
In the sprints, Lainey Lipschultz was third in the women's 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.10, just .06 behind runner up Rachel Jaworski of Minnesota State at 1:01.01. Hamline's Alexandra Maddux won the event with a time of 1:00.09. WSU’s Michaela Pryor was third in the women's 200-meter dash, clocking a 25.50. Warrior Regan Feit was third in the women's 600 meters at 1:45.25.
As a team, Winona State placed fourth with a total score of 38 points.
Winona State will next compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference 2021-22 Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26 in Mankato, Minn.
