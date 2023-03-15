The Winhawks boys’ basketball team will face off against Stewartville High School for the Section 1AAA Championship this Friday after the Winona squad won in thrilling fashion against the Austin Packers last Saturday.
At the end of regulation, the Winhawks and Packers were tied 54-54. As the trailing seconds of overtime ticked down, the score was still deadlocked 58-58 when Winona’s Charles VandeBerg hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to win the game.
With the 61-58 win in Austin, Winona will advance to the section final. The team plays on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester, Minn.
