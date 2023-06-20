Cochrane-Fountain City High School (C-FC) senior Wesley Pronschinske won second place at the state tournament earlier this month in the boys’ 3,200-meter race, crossing the finish line in 9:36.88 minutes. Fellow Pirate Addy Duellman, a freshman, earned fourth place in the girls’ 1,600-meter (5:01.08) and eighth in the 3,200-meter (11:50.39). Pronschinske also took sixth place in the 1,600-meter.
Meanwhile, C-FC sophomore Cameron Lipinski took sixth place at the boys’ division 3 state golf tournament earlier. Lipinski shot an 81 on day one and an 83 on day two for a total of 20 over par.
