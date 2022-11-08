Going into the playoffs, Cochrane-Fountain City High School’s (C-FC) cross country teams were unranked. But athletic officials will have to pay more attention to the school after its cross country program made state history as the first school to win both the boys’ and girls’ individual championships and won the girls’ team championship to boot.
Leading the pack for the champion girls’ team was Addy Duellman, a freshman whose mother was on the last Pirates team to win the state championship in 1999. “She’s only a freshman, but this kid is really talented,” Head Coach Gary Brone said. Duellman posted fourth-fastest time in Division 3 history, completing the 5K course in 18:58.10 minutes. She started the race near the head of the pack and never let up. A big hill towered before the finish line, Brone explained, but as a strong runner on hills, Duellman used it to her advantage and took the lead. “Then in the last few hundred meters she was all by herself,” Brone said.
As a team, the C-FC girls finished with 132 points to second-place Lourdes Acamedy’s 138, and the Pirates nearly had their top three runners finish before Lourdes’ first. C-FC junior Reese Ehrat took seventh (19:38.30), and senior Breilynn Halverson was 10th (20:13.90), a few seconds behind Lourdes’ top runner (9th, 20:09.4). Ana Knecht (53rd, 22:26.6) Emma Mann (61st, 22:38.00), and Bailey Pronschinske (62nd, 22:38.40), and Ella Arneson (103rd, 25:50.4) rounded out the Pirates’ winning performances.
“It was amazing,” Brone said. “We had people down there, some people from the [first ever C-FC cross country] team in 1983 come to watch. So for them to pull it off in front of all these fans … to have everyone together for the outcome was really amazing.”
Coming off a fifth place finish at last year’s state meet and at the end of his impressive high school running career, senior Wesley Pronschinske was determined to win. “He started in sixth grade, and you could see right away, he’s talented,” Brone said. “Not only talented but determined to achieve at a high level, and he’s just progressed every year after sixth grade, better and better.” After last year’s near-podium finish, Pronschinske worked hard to put himself in a position to win. “He was running 75 mile weeks this summer. He was so committed to it,” Brone said.
Pronschinske’s effort paid off. He reached the finish line in 16:08.90 minutes to win the state championship. “He ran a perfect race. He looked confident from the beginning to the end,” Brone said. “He was going to do it that day, and he did it.”
