by CHRIS ROGERS
A Rambler comeback bid fell short on Thursday when the Cotter High School boys’ basketball team lost 71-59 to the Caledonia Warriors.
The Ramblers got off to a slow start that put them behind early. Sophomore Carson Roeder got his team going with a pair of layups for Cotter’s first four points. Still, six minutes in, Caledonia was up 14-4.
Then Cotter standout Luke Gardner’s game started clicking, as he drove to the net through two defenders for a layup followed by a three-pointer. The home crowd cheered when another three by Gabe Stewart made it 16-13 Warriors. The Ramblers kept their comeback bid going late in the first half, but Caledonia’s Garrett Konz and Lewis Doyle knocked back field goals for the Warriors and a couple offensive miscues by the Ramblers gave Caledonia a 38-26 advantage at halftime.
Cotter came out strong offensively in the second half, but the Warriors answered every basket, maintaining their 10-plus-point lead. Four minutes in, Cotter forward Ian Schmidt sparked another rally after drawing a foul on a fast break and hitting both free throws. His teammates followed it up, with Stewart driving to the net through traffic for a layup and a subsequent Roeder free throw making it 45-37.
That was the closest Cotter would come in the second half, however. A couple turnovers and missed free throws stymied the Ramblers while Reid and Mason King hit threes to extend the Warriors’ lead, and six-foot-six Caledonia forward Payton Konz proved to be a scoring threat off offensive rebounds.
Gardner led the Ramblers with 16 points followed by Roeder with 11 and Stewart’s nine. Doyle scored 17 points for the Warriors, and Reid had 12.
“I think Caledonia is obviously a well-coached team and a skilled team,” Cotter Head Coach Mike Costello said. “Early in the game, we didn’t do a good job of taking care of the ball and we lost a few guys in situations we had kind of talked through, but we were really happy with our effort, thought we fought them pretty hard.” Pointing to free throws, he added, “We made our last few, but we missed a lot of free throws that I don’t know if it would have made a difference, but it at least would have kept us in striking distance.”
This is Costello’s first year back as head coach; he previously coached the squad for 15 years in the 1990s and 2000s. “I’m enjoying it,” he said. “We’re just trying to get better at all levels … We’re a pretty young team so hopefully we’re improving.”
Cotter will host Chatfield on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the John Nett Recreation Center in Winona.
