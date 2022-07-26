Calling all golfers! Get your foursome together for the Saint Mary's University Cardinal Excellence Fund Golf Outing, set for Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Cedar Valley Golf Course.
Registration is set for 12:15 p.m. with a shotgun start beginning at 1:30 p.m. and dinner following golf. The cost for the four-person scramble format event is $125 per golfer or $500 per foursome, and includes 18 holes of golf, cart, as well as lunch and dinner. Sign up before August 1, and take $25 off per individual and $100 per foursome.
There are also sponsorship opportunities for the event; help support Cardinal Athletics through a golf outing sponsorship.
Sign up your foursome now at https://saintmaryssports.com/golf22.
The Cardinal Excellence Fund is Saint Mary's' annual fundraising arm in support of Cardinal Athletics and is comprised of former Cardinal student-athletes, Saint Mary's alumni, faculty and staff, as well as community members, corporate partners, and other friends of Saint Mary's University. Together these constituents of Saint Mary's athletics choose to positively impact and financially support Saint Mary's athletics 15 varsity sports and 350-plus student-athletes.
