The Saint Mary's University women's hockey team has been searching for a way to put together a complete weekend.
The search is over.
Coming off a 3-1 victory over Augsburg University last Friday in the first game of the teams' two-game Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) series, the Cardinals took the ice for game two determined to put together a repeat performance.
That is exactly what they did.
The Cardinals limited the Auggies to just a single first-period tally and scored a pair of goals of their own in the game's middle period, carrying Saint Mary's to a 2-1 victory Saturday afternoon at Ed Saugestad Rink — and that all-important conference sweep.
Augsburg made the Cardinals have to play catch-up, scoring the game's first goal — off the stick of Kennedy Stein — seven minutes into the opening period.
The Auggies would maintain that one-goal advantage until the 3:30 mark of the second stanza, when Kas Kingston put the Cardinals on the board with her fourth goal of the season.
And Ellie Hegdahl broke the deadlock — and sealed the sweep-clinching victory — scoring at 14:54 of the middle period off an assist from Allie Urlaub.
With the Cardinals clinging to that one-goal lead, SMU goalie Ary Ziakas did her part, stopping 11 second-period shots and seven more in the third to make that 2-1 lead stand up.
The Cardinals (9-4-1 MIAC, 12-8-1 overall) — who solidified their spot among the top four in the conference with the sweep of the Auggies and that all-important home ice advantage for the opening round of the conference tournament — close out the regular-season portion of their schedule next weekend with a pair of games against Bethel University. Saint Mary's and Bethel will face-off at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Saint Mary's Ice Arena, before heading to Bethel Arena in Blaine, Minn., for a 2 p.m. rematch the following afternoon.
