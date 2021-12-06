Same teams, same final score, same goal-scorers — different roles.
Just a day after scoring their first collegiate goals — Nina Langley's the game-winner — in the Saint Mary's University (SMU) women's hockey team's 2-1 win over St. Olaf College last Friday, Langley and fellow freshman Kas Kingston were at it again in the team's rematch last Saturday.
Langley and Kingston scored the Cardinals' two goals for a second straight day — only this time it was Kingston who netted the game-winner — 13 seconds into overtime — as the Cardinals completed their Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) sweep of the Oles with a second straight 2-1 victory Saturday at the Saint Mary's Ice Arena.
Langley got the Cardinals on the board at 6:21 of the first period, netting a power-play goal off assists from Allie Urlaub and Kennedy Kraus.
Saint Mary's would maintain that one-goal lead through the final 13:39 minutes of the first period, and, despite outshooting the Oles 8-2 in the middle frame, would still be clinging to that one-goal cushion heading into the third period.
St. Olaf foiled SMU goalie Jordan Keeley's bid for her first collegiate shutout — and tied the game in the process — getting a goal from Iona Welsch just 1:32 minutes into the final stanza.
Neither team would net the game-winner over the final 18:28 minutes — setting up Kingston's overtime heroics.
Keeley finished with 11 saves for Saint Mary's, while St. Olaf goalie Ivy Shonka kicked out 29 of the 31 Cardinal shots she faced — including 14 in the third period, when SMU held a 14-3 advantage in shots on goal.
The Cardinals (5-1-0 MIAC, 6-3-0 overall) are now off until Jan. 1, when they host nationally ranked and undefeated University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire in a 2 p.m. non-conference contest at the Saint Mary's Ice Arena.
