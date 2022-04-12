To say that the Saint Mary's University (SMU) women's tennis team has had the upper hand in its head-to-head matchup against Hamline University (HU) of late would be a bit of an understatement.
Dominated would be more like it.
Saint Mary's ran its winning streak against the Pipers to 15 in a row last Saturday, as the Cardinals — who have not lost to HU since March 4, 2001 — made it look easy in breezing to a 9-0 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) victory.
"The ladies started fast and just kept it rolling," said Saint Mary's coach Jeff Halberg. "It was a great day to be a Cardinal."
The Cardinals flexed their muscles from the first serve and quickly cruised to a 3-0 lead — with Natalie Peterson and Emily Henderson dropping just two games in winning 8-2 at number one, while Maddie Dosser and Kailee Johnson followed suit with a dominating 8-1 win at number two. SMU earned a forfeit win at number three doubles for the commanding lead heading to singles play.
And as good as they were in doubles, the Cardinals were even better in singles, winning all four contested matches in straight sets — 6-1, 6-2 by Peterson at number one; 6-1, 6-4 by Kennedy Morgan at number two; 6-1, 6-0 by Zoie Becker at number three; and 6-0, 6-1 by Maggie Frye at number four.
The Cardinals (4-4 MIAC, 11-6 overall), who remained in the thick of the MIAC playoff race with the victory, their fourth in their last five contests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.