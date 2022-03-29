SMU womens tennis

Submitted photo

 

Junior Zoie Becker won the number three singles match to help Saint Mary’s beat out Macalester College on Sunday.

The Saint Mary's University (SMU) women's tennis team entered its Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) match against Macalester College on a roll, having won two of its last three matches — including an impressive 6-3 win over Concordia.

And the Cardinals kept things rolling, exiting the University of Minnesota Baseline Tennis courts with their third win in their last four matches.

But it wasn't easy — not by a long shot.

The Cardinals overcame a 2-1 deficit after the doubles play — and needed singles wins by Zoie Becker, Kailee Johnson, and Emily Henderson in the final three matches of the afternoon to rally for a 5-4 conference win over the Scots Saturday afternoon.

"What a win," understated Saint Mary's women's tennis coach Jeff Halberg. "The ladies would not quit — down 2-1 after doubles, and trailing 4-2 with three matches remaining — they just kept battling from start to finish. It was a huge performance, top-to-bottom."

Henderson and Maddie Dosser picked up SMU's lone doubles victory, teaming for an 8-4 at number three. SMU easily could have ended the doubles portion up 3-0, but Natalie Peterson and Kennedy Morgan lost a heartbreaker, 8-7 (5) at number one, and Maggie Frye and Johnson came up just short at number two, falling 8-6.

Peterson collected a 6-0, 7-5 win at number one singles, but Macalester grabbed wins at number two and four to take a 4-2 lead.

Unfazed, Henderson delivered a 6-3, 6-2 victory at number six singles, while Johnson rallied from 4-0 down in the first set to win 6-4, 6-3 at number five, and Becker posted a marathon, 1-6, 6-1, 10-6 victory at number three to complete the come-from-behind win.