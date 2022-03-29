The Saint Mary's University (SMU) women's tennis team entered its Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) match against Macalester College on a roll, having won two of its last three matches — including an impressive 6-3 win over Concordia.
And the Cardinals kept things rolling, exiting the University of Minnesota Baseline Tennis courts with their third win in their last four matches.
But it wasn't easy — not by a long shot.
The Cardinals overcame a 2-1 deficit after the doubles play — and needed singles wins by Zoie Becker, Kailee Johnson, and Emily Henderson in the final three matches of the afternoon to rally for a 5-4 conference win over the Scots Saturday afternoon.
"What a win," understated Saint Mary's women's tennis coach Jeff Halberg. "The ladies would not quit — down 2-1 after doubles, and trailing 4-2 with three matches remaining — they just kept battling from start to finish. It was a huge performance, top-to-bottom."
Henderson and Maddie Dosser picked up SMU's lone doubles victory, teaming for an 8-4 at number three. SMU easily could have ended the doubles portion up 3-0, but Natalie Peterson and Kennedy Morgan lost a heartbreaker, 8-7 (5) at number one, and Maggie Frye and Johnson came up just short at number two, falling 8-6.
Peterson collected a 6-0, 7-5 win at number one singles, but Macalester grabbed wins at number two and four to take a 4-2 lead.
Unfazed, Henderson delivered a 6-3, 6-2 victory at number six singles, while Johnson rallied from 4-0 down in the first set to win 6-4, 6-3 at number five, and Becker posted a marathon, 1-6, 6-1, 10-6 victory at number three to complete the come-from-behind win.
