For the second time in as many meetings, the Saint Mary's University (SMU) men's hockey team found itself battling Saint John University’s (SJU) to a one-goal decision Saturday evening.
Unfortunately, unlike last Thursday's thrilling 2-1 victory, Saturday's rematch didn't have the same favorable outcome, as SJU's Auggie Moore scored 2:14 minutes into overtime, lifting the Johnnies to a 3-2 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) victory over the Cardinals at the SMU Ice Arena.
The Johnnies struck first, scoring a power-play goal off the stick of Jack Olsen, who rifled a shot from the top of the slot past a screened Cardinal goalie Matt Sankner with 8:06 remaining in the opening period.
After managing just two shots on goal in the first period, the Cardinals put two quick shots on SJU goalie Mac Berglove in the first four minutes of the second stanza — and the one off the stick of Sam Hanson beat the Johnnie senior and pulled Saint Mary's even, 1-1.
Saint John's would regain the lead with its second power-play goal of the night at 16:11 of the second period, and less than two minutes later, the Johnnies found themselves with a golden opportunity to pad that lead, as SMU's Warner Young was assessed a five-minute major for boarding.
The Cardinals killed off the first 3:27 of the major to close out the second period, and completed the kill to open the third period — keeping it a one-goal game.
Saint Mary's got its first chance with the man advantage early in the third — and they cashed in, as Brady Lindauer unloaded a laser over the shoulder of Berglove for his second goal of the season — and a 2-2 deadlock.
Both teams had one more power-play opportunity over the final 10 minutes, but neither could capitalize, and the game headed to overtime.
And in the five-minute extra frame, the Johnnies made the most of their one shot on goal, as Moore broke free and feathered a backhand past Sankner to give SJU the win — and a split in the teams' two-game conference series.
Sankner, who stopped 35 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Johnnies, made 25 saves between the pipes for the Cardinals, while Berglove stopped 12 of SMU's 14 saves for the Johnnies.
