by DONNY NADEAU, SMU sports information director
Izzy Goettelman, of Winona, did a little of everything for the Saint Mary's University women's basketball team in the Cardinals' 81-79 overtime loss to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point last Wednesday.
The sophomore drilled a career-high 23 points, dished out a career-best seven assists, and hauled in five rebounds in the overtime thriller.
And, despite the heartbreaking loss, Goettelman's effort did not go unnoticed, as she was named the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
Goettelman was virtually unstoppable from the field, going 8-for-11 — including knocking down her lone three-point attempt — and was six of seven from the free throw line en route to her career-high 23-point showing. The 23-point effort marked the second time this season and the third time in her collegiate career that Goettelman has eclipsed the 20-point barrier.
Goettelman and the Cardinals (2-5 overall) are off until Dec. 29-30, when they square off against Penn State-Behrend and MIT in a pair of games at the Music City Classic in Nashville, Tenn.
