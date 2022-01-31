Now that's more like it.
Just a day after dropping their season-opener to Northwestern, the Saint Mary's University men's tennis team picked up its first win of 2022 in convincing fashion — dropping just five games in sweeping the doubles and adding four straight-set singles wins en route to a 7-2 nonconference win over Martin Luther College last Saturday at the Winona Tennis Center.
Saint Mary's set the tone early, getting 8-2 doubles victories by Brandon Kurilla and Josh Janssen at number one and by E.J. Hietala and Peter Quinn at number two, while getting an 8-1 win from Caden Rodning and Matt Besek at number three.
Kurilla, Janssen, Hietala, and Tucker Stene all added straight-set singles wins to seal the non-conference victory.
The Cardinals (1-1 overall) kick off Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action on Sunday, squaring off against conference power Carleton College in an 1:30 p.m. match Sunday at the Winona Tennis Center.
