The Saint Mary's men's tennis team got back on the winning track in impressive fashion Sunday morning, as the Cardinals rolled to a 7-2 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) victory over Concordia College at Courts Plus.
“This was a big win for the guys," said Saint Mary's Men's Tennis Coach Jeff Halberg, whose Cardinals snapped a three-match losing streak with the win — their first conference victory of the season. "It was a great team win. Everyone played very well."
Saint Mary's grabbed the early advantage — thanks to doubles wins by Brandon Kurilla and Josh Janssen at number one, and Peter Quinn and Caden Rodning at number three. SMU nearly had a clean sweep of the three doubles matches, but E.J. Hietala and Matt Besek came out on the short end of a marathon, 8-7 (5) decision at number two.
Leading 2-1 heading into singles, the Cardinals quickly took control, getting straight-set wins by Janssen, Hietala, Quinn, and Tucker Stene while Kurilla added a hard-fought, 7-6, 4-6, 10-2 win at number one.
