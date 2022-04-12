After making the lengthy trek to St. Louis, Mo., for its outdoor season-opener earlier this month, the Saint Mary's University (SMU) track and field teams were a little closer to home for meet number two last weekend — with much the same positive results.
Anna Swanson delivered a first-place throw in the javelin, and Sean Curran, Frankie Bakalars, and the women's four-by-100 relay team all posted top-five performances for the Cardinals at the Ashton May Invitational, hosted by the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Swanson, whose throw of 42.99 meters at the Texas Relays two weeks ago leaves her sitting second in all of NCAA Division III, was unstoppable on Friday, winning the javelin with a toss of 41.84 meters.
Curran and Bakalars, meanwhile, made their presence felt in the men's hammer throw, with Curran placing third (53.95 meters) and Bakalars adding a fifth (51.97 meters).
Caroline Gearin and Sydney Klausler had busy afternoons for the SMU women, with the duo teaming with Lilly Maul and Madison Weis to place third in the four-by-100 relay — stopping the clock in 51.74 — while Gearin was also eighth in the pole vault (3.27 meters) and Klausler was 11th in the 200 (26.52). Samantha Kubes also chipped in an 11th-place effort in the shot put, uncorking a toss of 11.61 meters.
Coleton Strupp, Aidan Gatz, and Matthew Stack all cleared 4.35 meters in the pole vault to finish sixth, ninth, and 13th, respectively, based on misses, while Dan Cooper added an 11th in the triple jump (12.58 meters).
The Cardinals are back in action on Friday, heading to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to take part in the Rittgers Invitational, hosted by Coe College.
