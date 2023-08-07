Ladies League results Aug. 3
Class A — Cathy Espy
Class B — Joni Lossen
Class C — LeAnn MacLennan
Class D — Mary Kroening
Low Putts — Pat Beech, 14; Cheryl Olson, 14
Chip ins — Nancy Prodzinski, 5; Pat Beech, 7
Birdies — Sue Prussing, 4
Hole one — Closest chip — Jane Brinkman
Hole two — Longest putt — Barb Bambenek
Hole three — Longest putt — Carol Kramer
Hole four — Closest to pin — Deb Nielsen
Hole five — Closest chip — Nancy Prodzinski
Hole six — Longest putt — Pat Beech
Hole seven — Closest chip — Cathy Espy
Hole eight — Closest to pin — Pat Beech
Hole nine — Longest putt — Jane Brinkman
Hole-in-one
On Friday, August 4, Andrew Geislinger made a hole-in-one on the first hole. The first hole is 323 yards and is a par four. His shot was witnessed by Mr. Gerts, Mr. Coulter, and Mr. Frederick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.