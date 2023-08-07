Ladies League results Aug. 3

Class A — Cathy Espy

Class B — Joni Lossen

Class C — LeAnn MacLennan

Class D — Mary Kroening

Low Putts — Pat Beech, 14; Cheryl Olson, 14

Chip ins — Nancy Prodzinski, 5; Pat Beech, 7

Birdies — Sue Prussing, 4

Hole one — Closest chip — Jane Brinkman

Hole two — Longest putt — Barb Bambenek

Hole three — Longest putt — Carol Kramer

Hole four — Closest to pin — Deb Nielsen

Hole five — Closest chip — Nancy Prodzinski

Hole six — Longest putt — Pat Beech

Hole seven — Closest chip — Cathy Espy

Hole eight — Closest to pin — Pat Beech

Hole nine — Longest putt — Jane Brinkman

 

Hole-in-one

On Friday, August 4, Andrew Geislinger made a hole-in-one on the first hole. The first hole is 323 yards and is a par four. His shot was witnessed by Mr. Gerts, Mr. Coulter, and Mr. Frederick.