The Cedar Valley Men’s Senior Golf League meeting will be on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Cedar Valley Golf Club House. Cost to join the league is $25, which includes year-end rises and a banquet on Wednesday, September 20.
Regular play begins on Wednesday morning, April 26.Competition is related and includes several scrambles. Please sign up yourself or as a group at the meeting. Please call Bob Page at 507-452-4272 for additional information.
Green fees for nine holes are $12, if walking, or $20, with a golf cart.
