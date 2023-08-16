Hole one — Longest putt — Skyler Marks

Hole four — Closest to pin — Brice Youngerberg

Hole six — Long drive (men) — Kevin Ewert

Hole eight — Closest to pin — Greg Scarborough

Hole nine — Longest putt — Dana Baer

Hole eleven — Closest to pin — Ryan Cone

Hole twelve — Long drive (women) — Cindy Brown

Hole thirteen — Longest putt — Tricia Worden

Hole fifteen — Closest to pin — Cade Espy

Hole eighteen — Closest to pin — Eric Norman

 

Team results

First place — 57 score, Steve Cone, Ryan Cone, Kevin Ewert, Dave Pirk

Seventh place — 64 score, Greg and Leslie Scarborough, Rid Johnson, Traci Morken

14th place — 66 score, Paul Brunsdon, Brad Hudson, Scott and Pete Bisson

Last score — Emily Meyer, Taylor Gile, Jessamae Rice, Paige Kolbeck

 