Hole one — Longest putt — Skyler Marks
Hole four — Closest to pin — Brice Youngerberg
Hole six — Long drive (men) — Kevin Ewert
Hole eight — Closest to pin — Greg Scarborough
Hole nine — Longest putt — Dana Baer
Hole eleven — Closest to pin — Ryan Cone
Hole twelve — Long drive (women) — Cindy Brown
Hole thirteen — Longest putt — Tricia Worden
Hole fifteen — Closest to pin — Cade Espy
Hole eighteen — Closest to pin — Eric Norman
Team results
First place — 57 score, Steve Cone, Ryan Cone, Kevin Ewert, Dave Pirk
Seventh place — 64 score, Greg and Leslie Scarborough, Rid Johnson, Traci Morken
14th place — 66 score, Paul Brunsdon, Brad Hudson, Scott and Pete Bisson
Last score — Emily Meyer, Taylor Gile, Jessamae Rice, Paige Kolbeck
