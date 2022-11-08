Cotter High School had a great showing at the state cross country championships last Saturday, with the boys’ team finishing 11th overall, and Sonja Semling and Hazel Freyre earning fourth place and 19th place, respectively, in the girls’ race.
Coming off a 37th place finish last year, junior John Fritts lead the way for the Rambler boys to earn 22nd place (16:40.24 minutes), followed by Erik Semling (71st, 17:22.43), Ryan Littlefield (88th, 17:40.79), Logan Granseth (115th, 18:03.09), Kellen Groth (121st, 18:10.30), Matthew Baumgartner (156th, 19:43.80), and Sam Schmidt (159th, 20:56.38).
Starting the race back in the pack, sophomore Sonja Semling cruised ahead to pass all but three other runners and stop the clock in 18:53.43 minutes. Freyre shaved nearly a minute off her 2021 state time to finish in 19:39.88 minutes, while Semling was a full 1:02 minutes faster than her 2021 performance.
