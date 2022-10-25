On Saturday, October 18, 2022, the Cotter boys’ cross-country team finished first, claiming the top spot at the Three Rivers Conference Championship. The team was led by John Fritts in fourth place and Erik Semling in fifth place. Ryan Littlefield took ninth place, Kellen Groth took 14th, and Logan Granseth secured 20th. The Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston team was close behind with 71 points to Cotter’s 52.
The Cotter girls’ team finished third overall, taking the top two spots individually. Sonja Semling repeated as three-time conference champion, and Hazel Freyre finished second. Kyra Kotsmith earned ninth place, Macy Piechowski took 21st, and Kaylee VanEtten came in 32nd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.