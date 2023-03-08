Cotter girls bball 2023

File photo

 

Abby Williams scores on a fast break in a Feb. 23 game against St. Charles.

In a close game last Saturday, the Cotter High School girls’ basketball team narrowly missed making the section championship. In their second consecutive trip to the section semifinals, the Cotter Ramblers faced the Goodhue Wildcats. Down early, the Ramblers rallied in the second half but fell just short, losing 57-53.