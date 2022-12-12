The Cotter girls’ tennis team had a great year. They were led by 10 seniors — Elanna Kohner, Grace Renk, Anna Piechowski, Olivia Moore, Mary Moore, Hannah Casselman, Kendra Fritts, Julia Staff, Emily Soddy, and Sol Suarez. The team ended the season getting second in our section and sending Olivia Moore to the state tournament as a singles player.
