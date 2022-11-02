The Cotter High School boys’ cross country team is headed for state after winning the Section 1A meet last weekend. They’ll be joined by the Lewiston-Altura boys’ team, which came in second. Cotter’s Sonja Semling and Hazel Freyre also earned individual berths at state.
John Fritts took fifth place (17.13.45) for the Cotter boys, followed by Erik Semling (ninth), Ryan Littlefied (14th), Kellen Groth (22nd), and Logan Granseth (25th).
Ryan Prinsen led the pack for the Cardinals, finishing in eighth (17:18.12). Tyler Betthauser took 13th, Aaron Ploetz earned 15th, Brennan Kurst finished 18th, and Matt Sprauge earned 30th.
The Cotter girls’ team came in fourth. Semling won the girls’ race in 19:07.03 minutes. Hazel Freyre finished fifth in 20:14 flat.
The Lewiston-Altura girls finished seventh led by Lauren Honken in 25th place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.