Cotter girls soccer awards 2022

Submitted photo

 

Front row from left, Abbey Gardner, Ella Leaf, Allyssa Williams, and Autumn Suffrins, and back row from left, Ava Killian, Lucy Fitch, Izzy Biesanz, and Ella Leaf celebrate their achievements.

Cotter recently held its girls' soccer awards banquet. Congratulations to all of the Cotter athletes who were honored with an award. Abbey Gardner was recognized as the Defensive MVP and was named to the All-Conference first team. Allyssa Williams was awarded the Offensive MVP and Rambler Award and was also named to the All-Conference first team. Ann Modjeski was recognized as Most Improved and named to the All-Conference first team. Ava Killian and Lucy Fitch were also named to the All-Conference first team. Ella Leaf, Autumn Suffrins, and Izzy Biesanz were all named to the All-Conference second team.