The Cotter High School Ramblers softball team is off to a hot start this season. After allowing just three hits in a 3-2 win over La Crescent-Hokah last Tuesday, pitcher Madison Hazelton was back at it last Friday, striking out 15 batters and scoring a no-hitter in the Rambers’ 7-0 victory over Plainview-Elgin-Millville (PEM). Hazelton was one walk away from a perfect game.
Cotter’s Emilia Krage went 3-for-3 at the batter’s box, launching two doubles and landing two RBIs. Savy Repinski led the Ramblers with three RBIs and had her own pair of doubles.
The Ramblers were set to play Wabasha-Kellogg after press time on Tuesday and travel again this Friday to Fillmore Central High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.