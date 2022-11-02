Allyssa Williams, Cotter High School’s attacking center midfielder, and Top Senior for Section 1A, was recently selected as one of five 2022 Ms. Soccer finalists at a banquet held at the St. Paul Civic Center on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The banquet is sponsored annually by The Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Allyssa was selected as the Three Rivers Conference Player of the Year and completes her high school soccer career with several Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) (unofficial) records, including first in the state with 76 career assists, sixth in the state with 164 career points (goals and assists combined), first in the state for season assists with 33, tied for fifth place with 60 season points, second in the state for six assists in a single game, and tied for third in the state with nine points in a single game.
Cotter Girls Soccer Coach Marie Barrientos describes Allyssa as “a six-year varsity player who is a dynamic, creative, attacking midfielder with a pristine first touch and the ability to hit holes and shots before they are even open. She is a ‘straight A’ student who is a leader on and off the field, in and out of season and plays with a heart of a champion. Allyssa plans to play in college and is still deciding on the right place to continue her soccer career.”
