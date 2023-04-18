Allyssa Williams continued to cap off a stellar soccer career at Cotter Schools by recently being named the 2023 Mike Warter Scholarship recipient by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association. Warter was the head coach of the Eagan, Minn., girls’ soccer team who passed away in 2000. He was heavily involved in youth soccer in the metro area, not only at the high school level but in summer traveling as well. The two $1,000 scholarships are awarded each year to one male and one female soccer player who excels not only on the field but in the classroom and as a community member. They must have over a 3.5 GPA, interest in playing in college, and demonstrate strong citizenship in their community and contribution to the soccer community as a whole.
Cotter Head Coach Marie Barrientos knew Warter well as a former player in his elite summer traveling program. "Mike was not only a good coach but an even greater human being. He cared about the person and taught me that sports are far more than what you accomplish on the field. It is about working hard, leading through action, and respecting all aspects of the game even when things get tough. Allyssa embodies what he taught me, and it is very special to me not only as her coach but also as his former player, to be a part of her nomination and have the honor of her being awarded such a prestigious scholarship."
Williams will carry a plethora of recognition with her to St. Cloud State University, where she plans to play for the Huskies in the fall. This powerhouse was recognized at all levels from All-Conference to All-Area, All-State to All-Academic, Team MVP to All-Tournament Team and as one of the coveted Ms. Soccer finalists. She has done it all with a humble attitude, quiet confidence, and poise under pressure, racking up an astounding 162 career points.
"Allyssa helped build a culture of hard work, dedication, and passion that she now looks to hand off to our next set of incoming juniors and seniors to build off of,” Barrientos said. “It has been an incredible journey watching her grow from my first year coaching her the summer going into her fourth grade year. We worked all year on planting those feet on the sideline to learn to stay wide and learn the angles of those runs. Now I see her hitting seams before they are there, playing a ball to a player's feet on the run, and using her confidence on the ball to dance between defenders. It is simply awesome! There are so many great players and people out there who apply for this award every year. I am thankful to the committee for choosing her and so incredibly happy for Allyssa to close this chapter with such a phenomenal award."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.