Allyssa Williams signed her letter of intent to play Division II soccer at St. Cloud State University. As a six-year varsity player, Allyssa has been recognized at the highest levels, including All-Conference, All-State, Three Rivers Field Player of the Year, All-Area, Offensive MVP, captain, and a Ms. Soccer finalist. But what she will be missed most for is her unwavering support of her teammates, incredible work rate on and off the field, regardless of score or opponent, and her ability to lead, regardless of who surrounds her. She will be etched in record books with statistics for years to come, but she is etched in our hearts and the legacy of Cotter's program forever. We will miss seeing her in blue and white, but cannot wait to support her college career as she joins the St. Cloud State University women's team next fall.
