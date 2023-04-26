The Cotter High School softball team cruised to its fourth straight win of the season on Friday, beating Fillmore Central High School 14-0.

Emilia Krage hit a three-run homer to put the Ramblers up 3-0 in the first. Cotter pitcher Madison Hazelton struck out seven batters and gave up just three hits in the shutout. Meanwhile, Savy Repinski went a perfect 3-for-3 from the batter’s box and scored three runs. Katelyn Ubl and Miliana Shira each scored two runs, with Shira also picking up an RBI.