A Cotter High School tennis doubles team is headed to the state tournament on Thursday after taking second in the section championship last week.
Senior Jon Besek and freshman Hamilton Brewer rocketed up the section bracket, knocking off Red Wing’s higher-seeded duo in the second round in a close matchup (7-5, 6-3) and sending the top-ranked Lourdes High School doubles team packing with a 6-3, 7-6 victory in the semifinal. They lost in the final to Lake City’s Ryan Heise and Jack Meincke (6-2, 6-1), but qualified for state with the second-place finish.
Also earning a podium spot was Cotter’s Logan Granseth, another freshman, who climbed the singles bracket and placed third, beating out Schaeffer Academy’s Noah Ryder (6-4, 6-4).
“I was really proud of them,” Coach Jeff Besek said of his players. He noted that Granseth’s semifinal loss was his only defeat of an 18-1 season. “Logan is only a freshman so looking forward to seeing what he can do in the next few years,” Besek added.
As for seeing Brewer and Jon Besek advance to state, “I was ecstatic,” Jeff Besek said. “Seeing them get to state was extra special for me as Jon is my youngest son. So I’ve seen his tennis game from day one grow to this point. This is his senior year, and he was able to string together some great matches with Hamilton. He was a strong senior captain for the team all year and also won the Jim Mohan Male Sportsmanship Award for Cotter athletes. I’ve coached Hamilton for three years now, and he has put in a ton of work to go from a mid-lineup doubles player to a top-of-the-line state participant in two years. He has put in the time and starting to see the results.”
Looking ahead to state and Jon Besek and Brewer’s matchup against a fifth-seeded St. Peter High School duo, Jeff Besek added, “If we can play at the level we did in sections, it should be a close match and whoever can win a few key points will come out on top. I don’t want to look anywhere past that match to start. The one thing I am confident in is that it will be an experience they will remember and be proud of forever.”
