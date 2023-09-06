Beating over a dozen teams from across the region is not a bad way to start the season. The Cotter High School girls’ and boys’ cross country teams both did just that on August 31 at the Bill Glomski Invitational in Stewartville, Minn., where a combination of top-tier talent and depth lifted the Ramblers past the competition to claim first place.
The boys had a particularly dominant performance, winning with 40 points to the second place team’s 73. Cotter was the only team with more than one runner in the top 10. Eighth grader Erik Semling took second place overall for the Ramblers with a personal record of 17:18.14 minutes in the 5K race. Senior John Fritts finished fourth (17:33.44), and Ryan Littlefield was sixth (17:41.66). Kellen Groth took 12th place, and Logan Granseth rounded out the scoring at 20th. Jackson Cada and Matthew Baumgartner ran well for the Ramblers as well, finishing in 31st and 37th places, respectively, out of 119 varsity runners.
The girls’ team had closer competition — they won with 83 points to Waseca High School’s 89 — but saw runners up and down the roster deliver formidable times. Junior Sonja Semling won the race 18 seconds ahead (20:18.88) of the Lourdes High School’s second-place finisher. Hazel Freyre came in at 11th (22:07.15), and Brooklyn Staudacher was the third Rambler to finish in under 23 minutes at 16th place. Audrey England and Macy Piechowski took 28th and 35th, respectively, and Kyra Kotsmith and Bethany Peratt finished 37th and 38th.
